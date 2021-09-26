The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong has hailed China for continuously supporting the development of not only Uganda but Africa at large.

“The people’s Republic of China today, is one of Africa’s largest donors, investment and trading partner whose loans and grants have benefitted large infrastructural projects such as roads, energy and industrial parks,” he said.

Todwong was on Saturday speaking to leaders of the Communist Party of China and African political parties during a video zoom meeting.

The NRM Secretary General said China has been a dependable and reliable partner for all progressive African political parties and organizations that stand for socio-economic transformation of their people.

He noted that learning from the Chinese poverty eradication interventions, the NRM government has embarked on massive infrastructural development programs aimed at improving the lives of people.

“I applaud the people’s Republic of China for pursuing a deliberate policy of non-interference with the governance and leadership matters in African countries.”

Other political party leaders who participated in the virtual meeting included those from South Africa, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Sudan and Namibia among others.