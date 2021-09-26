The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Richard Todwong has lashed at some western powers who mastermind coups in Africa.

Joined by other party leaders Todwong was virtually attending a 4th China-Africa Political Parties Theoretic Seminar.

It was held under the theme: “The development paths fitting in one’s own national conditions: the exploration and practice of Chinese and African political parties.”

He lauded China for pursuing a deliberate policy of non-interference in the governance and leadership matters of African countries.

He hailed the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping for the generous support given to African countries which has steered their development.

Todwong said China has been a dependable and reliable partner for all progressive African political parties and organizations that stand for socio-economic transformation of their people.

“The people’s Republic of China today is one of Africa’s largest donors, investment and trading partner whose loans and grants have benefitted large infrastructural projects such as roads, energy and industrial parks,” he told leaders during a meeting that was held via Zoom video .

He said that the government has embarked on massive infrastructural development programmes and is currently implementing a deliberately pro-people socio-economic transformation agenda of the country through the Parish Development Model.

Other political party leaders from South Africa, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Sudan, Namibia among other leaders participated and made their presentations.