The titular head of Muslims Dr. Kassimu Nakibinge in company of Buganda’s 1st Deputy Katiikiro Hajji Twaha Kawase have paid a visit to Kawempe to assess the progress of the Kawempe Mbogo Mosque that is currently under construction.

The construction of the multi-billion Kawempe Mbogo Mosque is spearheaded by Salam Charity and Next media Service.

According to the managing director Salam Charity Karim Kalisa, the second phase will be done by the of this year but there is still need for more funds to complete the mosque.

“We have collected Shs 200 million and Shs 120 million was collected by Salam charity. But we still have a balance of Shs 1.5 billion to finish the construction work,” said Kalisa.

After his tour, Nakibinge tasked the public to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines more than before now that places of worship are open.

“You should follow all SOPs strictly even during family gatherings because Covid-19 can be transmitted anywhere,” Nakibinge said.

Nakibinge also implored the Kawempe Mbogo Mosque leaders to construct retail shops around to be able to generate more revenues.

“Establish income generating businesses to support mosque activities and stop the dependence mentality of begging for donations all the time.”

Buganda’s first Deputy Katikkiro Hajji Twaha Kawaase cautioned the Muslim community against divisions.