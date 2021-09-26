Kampala Capital City Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development have launched a technical working group for sanitation, waste management and resource recovery at hotel Africana.

The project is aimed at supporting urban areas to manage their waste and recover digestible material for biogas production and generation of electricity.

The officials said the project will facilitate the successful development and implementation of an Integrated Waste Management strategy in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Development.

Currently Kampala generates 2000 to 2500 tonnes of solid waste per day but the collection efficiency is 56% meaning only 1400 tonnes is disposed off.

Erias Lukwago, the lord mayor, said that the sector of solid waste management is not prioritised while making national appropriations.

He stated that it has been relegated to the private sector and donors.

He appreciated this partnership with the ministry saying this will be a sustainable way of managing solid waste through recycling.