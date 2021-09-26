The Uganda Cup will climax today, Sunday, when Vipers SC and BUL Bidco FC battle it out for the chance to lift the coveted trophy at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

The second oldest competition in Uganda reaches its climax, more than two months ahead of its prior scheduled final date, and given the health threat around COVID-19, the game will be played behind closed doors.

Vipers will be playing in their fifth final as they search for their second Uganda Cup crown, while the final will be the first time BUL FC compete in the Cup final.

Roberto Olivieira’s men eliminated Police FC 2-0 in the semi-final – in what was the Brazilian’s first game in charge of the club since taking charge in September.

Congolese striker Caesar Manzoki scored both the goals that propelled the Venoms into their first Uganda Cup since 2018, as this season’s top scorer in the tournament struck in either half to kill Police’s hopes of Cup success.

Vipers’ rise to the top echelon of Uganda football in the last decade has been fuelled mostly by Uganda Premier League title wins, and there is belief that they can add to their cabin again with another Cup trophy.

Expected aggregate victories over Busoga United and UPDF FC in the Round of 32 and 16 proceeded a pulsating 3-1 aggregate victory over SC Villa in the quarter-finals for Vipers.

The Kitende based side did not let the COVID-19 induced clamp on football affect them as they produced an incredible performance against Police FC on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, standing in Vipers’ way are Alex Isabirye’s determined BUL FC outfit who shocked record champions Express FC out of their treble dream in the semis to book their spot in what will be the 50th Uganda Cup final.

BUL continue their hunt for success after a long and arduous journey for the Jinja based club to reach the Uganda Cup final for the first time in their 14-year history.

Apart from winning the club its first major title, their will be a slice of personal glory for Isabirye as he seeks to join a list of coaches who have won the Uganda Cup with two different clubs after winning it with URA in 2012.

“We all know finals are won not played, so we are going to win the game on Sunday,” Isabirye declared in his press conference.

“My opponent has had enough time to rest and even monitor our team play but that will not worry me at all,” he added.

BUL FC started their campaign with a 5-1 aggregate thumping of Blacks Power FC at the Round of 32. It was followed by a 4-2 aggregate victory over Kigezi Homeboyz.

They then edged Proline FC 2-1 in the quarter-finals and with Denis Mukisa’s solo goal helping them eliminated Express in the last four.

Vipers has not recorded any fresh injuries ahead of the final, but BUL FC will be boosted by the return of Richard Wandyaka and Simon Peter Oketch who missed the semifinal due to suspension.

Captain Walter Ochola and Hamis Tibita will also be available for selection after recovering from their respective injuries.