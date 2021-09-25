In a bid to give consumers different options to enjoy their gin, Tanqueray is mixing things up in a new promo.

Consumers can now get the world’s number one gin with free mixers at select supermarkets in Kampala.

First distilled in London by Charles Tanqueray in 1830 Tanqueray was launched in Uganda in 2019.

Uganda as a country loves gin and Tanqueray was well received as it provided a premium offering to more discerning consumers.

“Tanqueray is the number one choice of cocktails by bartenders across the world. We are giving our consumers to mix up things themselves as they enjoy at home during this lockdown period,” says Annette Nakiyaga, International Premium Spirits Brand Manager at UBL.

Tanqueray comes in two variants on the local market, Tanqueray London Dry Gin and Tanqueray No. 10. It is available in supermarkets and liquor stores across Kampala.