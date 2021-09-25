Spa-Mania has started off Uganda Bloggers Association with a bang by joining hands in a sponsorship deal worth at least shillings 50 million.

The deal was announced by Spa-Mania boss Yusuf Mutyaba and the bloggers association president Isma Olaxes.

Mutyaba revealed that, “All registered bloggers will be able to access Spa Mania services at all branches especially during special days in their lives. The deal between us and the bloggers association comes to shillings 50 million. There is a way we shall divide it.”

He said that the only obligation the bloggers should expect is to, “Promote Spa-Mania on their platforms. The bill will be split equally. We expect to provide the bloggers at least shillings 25 million worth of spa sessions in exchange for the brand promotion they will do per year.”

Uganda Bloggers Association president Olaxes welcomed the deal as a long overdue recognition of media contribution of development.

Olaxes explained that, “Creating content to educate and entertain Ugandans is strenuous work. We use a lot of brain power though we make it look like we are just talking. Spa Mania has helped us a lot by thinking of us and giving us a place to go and relax and unwind. We can come back refreshed.”

Spa-Mania’s Mutyaba explained that this sponsorship is part of their corporate social responsibility to the society they live in. He says that many Ugandans especially in major towns live stressful lives but do not realise that they need to unwind from time to time to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing.

As a gesture of goodwill, the prices at Spa-Mania are friendlier than ever. Spa-Mania offers all kinds of massage packages, facials, body scrub, couple room with a Jaccuzi, Turkish bath, waxing, sauna and steam , swimming,

All Spa-Mania massage sessions comes with a free complimentary steam bath, juice or Hemp tea. The massage costs range from as low as shillings 80,000 to shillings 400,000, depending on what the client wants to achieve. To book, you can call +256706,199,425, 0759969627 open between 9am to 7pm.

The rapidly expanding Spa-Mania is located along Ntinda Kisasi road before Watoto church next to Ndere Centre. Spa-Mania’s second branch is located inside Freedom City building along Entebbe road upper parking.