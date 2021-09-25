Men should learn to open up about things that they like and how they like them done. Sex is supposed to be enjoyed by both parties involved. And no, lotion doesn’t have feelings.

A few men have programmed their minds to believe that the woman on top position is just a favour they do for her to cum and that they do not enjoy anything that comes with it.

Some even complain that their tyres get hurt during that position. Most who are dating thick women will seem not to know what to do when boobs are swinging and hitting their face.

The cowgirl position, rider or woman on top position, is one that highly makes a woman cum. Try this position if your woman has had issues letting go, and you will thank me later.

The boobs are not supposed to be swinging anywhere. They are the support system of the man when action is taking place.

In fact, men who have mastered this position will twist her nipples and use their waist to find the right footing in there. This will make them cum with their woman.

If you try this position, do not bounce high like you want to take a piece of it with you. One is that if he is a Lwasa of sorts, it will jump, and it is a whole hustle to slide it back in. Someone might lose his hard-on.

Two, that is how you end up hurting the guy’s tyres and sometimes the real stick.

Take it slow. Get the right angle and fit, swing on it, and give him the time of his life while getting yourself to the finish line. You both deserve it.

When on top, a woman should keep an eye on his partner’s reaction. Some women just close their eyes and swing away.

One day you will suffocate someone’s son with your boobs, and by the time you come back up, he is singing with the angels.

Keep your eyes on him. It is sexy but will also help you know when to change position incase he is uncomfortable.

Do not use your legs but your hips. Only try using your feet when you want to get in the squat position. While in a squat position during this style, try some kegels and see your transport money double.

If you want to enjoy this position as a woman and help him keep his hard-on, do not be conscious about how you look. Most thick girls won’t try this position because they are worried about how they will look.

He knows what he is dating or is married to. He knows that your tummy folds four times. So forget how you look and have fun. Sex should be fun.

Do not be afraid to be a little selfish as a woman. This is one of the few positions where, as a woman, you will be in charge. Use it.

Both of you will enjoy this position best when the girl has amazing hip control – those smooth, powerful salsa movements.

Till next time, get on top of him and take him to heaven.