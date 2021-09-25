The Minister for higher education, Dr. John Chrisostom Muyingo has revealed that government will distribute home study materials for students reporting to schools in January 2022.

Muyingo made the revelation while inspecting Busitema University’s school of health science to assess their compliance to the guidance.

On Wednesday, while addressing the nation on state of Covid-19, President Museveni announced that primary and secondary schools remain closed until January 2022 after a sizeable proportion of students, teachers and support staff has been vaccinated against the virus.

Museveni said that at least 4.8 million will have been vaccinated by January to allow safe reopening of the schools.

Reiterating Museveni’s words, Minister Muyingo revealed that for the time until January, government will provide home study materials to students during their stay at home.

“The other ones whose schools are opening in January, we have prepared home study materials for each and every student. These materials are going to be distributed. The school now is still at home. The headteacher is the father and mother. Please enable these children to study during their stay at home. Discourage anything that would take this student away from home during this period”

Muyingo appealed to parents to make a school environment at home and also take advantage of the self study materials to guide children accordingly before the schools open in January

“The school has now been taken to the homes. Parents are expected, asked and encouraged to create a school environment at home where the head of the family is the headteacher, the principle. He’s got a duty to make sure that there is a learning environment until schools open.”