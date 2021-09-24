A 30-year-old Hadija from Butiaba, Buliisa District lost her house to floods that came as a result of increase in water levels on Lake Albert last in March 2020.

Through a campaign by Salaam TV called Salaam Charity people have extended a helping hand to the communities on September 18, 2021

Over 500 tons of maize flour, rice, clothes and shoes are some of the items that were distributed to Hadija and other 199 families.