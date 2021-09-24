By Catherine Nakato

The Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has called for the established of a regional police force to fight theft and criminality in the East African Community parliamentary forum.

He made the remarks during a breakfast meeting with members of the forum at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

“Regional police infrastructure has to be put in place to chase criminals who already have structures to conduct business in the parliamentary forum,” Oulanyah said.

The chairperson of the forum, Dickson Kateshumbwa said the forum was the first of its kind in the world and had helped to harmonise standards across the region.

He said trade between Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania had gone up thanks to the efforts of the forum.

Former EALA MP Daniel Kidega said regional integration is a continuous project and it is a worthwhile journey to a united, prosperous East Africa.

Kidega urged political parties to double their efforts in order to strengthen the political will in the forum.