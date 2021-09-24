The head of the State House Anticorruption Unit Col. Edith Nakalema has urged women to shun graft and instead join the fight to rid the country of the vice.

She made the call while delivering a lecture to Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) staff at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Nakalema emphasized the need for putting integrity first to steer the country’s development.

“Integrity is what we need in our national development. Every government , public official or civil servant must give the citizens every attention they need. For us to serve our country better, we need to put people first,” Nakalema advised.

Through strictly observing transparency and accountability standards, Nakalema said public servants can become accountable to the people they serve.

“We must listen in and give expected feedback. I want to appeal to all of us in public offices to be accountable and transparent to the people. For us to serve with integrity, we must live by example,” Nakalema cautioned.

However to eliminate corruption in the country, Nakalema urged women to play a pivotal role right from their respective offices they hold in public trust.

“Women are supposed to add value, bring order and nurture societies. Then we shouldn’t be the thieves. So for me, a woman, stealing is a double shame,” she said.