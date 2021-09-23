After a recent bitterly contested election that saw the incumbent Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) president, Henrieta Wamala triumph over her vice, Ms. Lydia Natolo, Team Unity members have called it quits and launched a new organization.

Wamala who was the NRM-backed candidate defeated NUP-backed candidate Natolo in a two-woman race in Cincinnati Ohio.

Natolo’s team, however, accused Wamala’s camp of voter fraud.

Dissatisfied by the election results, Natolo’s Unity Camp has decided to launch a new organization, the Association of Ugandan North Americas (AUA

AUA’s interim secretary William Nyende released an initiative communique stating the Organization’s goals and its interim leader Frank Musisi who is supposed to be reporting to a strategic team.

In a second Press release, AUA’s strategic team nominated People Power diehards to several positions but interestingly all of them are deputies.

Winfred Muyingo a Minnesota-based NUP activist was nominated as a Special Envoy and Special Assistant to the interim Coordinator.

California based People Power activist Aisha Mulumba Nakijoba was nominated as Director of Community Outreach,

Ms. Miriam Bukirwa of Los Angeles, California was nominated as Assistant Treasurer, Mr. Paul Ssembajjwe of Los Angeles California was nominated as Assistant Secretary, Shure Ali of Colorado was nominated as a Special Envoy and Personal Assistant to the interim Coordinator while former UNAA nemesis Mr. James William Mugeni of Iowa was nominated as Director of Sports and Talent Development.

The strategic Team is believed to include former UNAA Vice President, John Julius Muwulya, Lydia Natolo the outgoing and defeated UNAA Vice President amongst other team Unity members

Frank Musisi who was President of UNAA between 2007-2009, lost his re-election bid in Chicago (2009) to Engineer Moses Wilson.

He also has a record as the first UNAA President to leave a debt of over $ 50,000 on the Organization books, most of this debt was owed to the hotel that hosted the 2009 UNAA Chicago Convention.

He was also absent from the Organization because of his military work, anytime he can be deployed.

After a 10-year sabbatical from UNAA politics, Musisi returned in 2019 to replace Dr. Daniel Kawuma after the latter was banned because of an alleged violation of the UNAA constitution.

In the 2019 Chicago elections, Musisi came in a distant third as Wamala emerged victorious with the then UNAA vice President Eng Julius Muwulya as runner up.