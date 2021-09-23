President Museveni has directed the newly appointed Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya to decisively deal with corruption.

Kamya was in July appointed IGG and on Wednesday, she was sworn in at a function held at State House in Entebbe.

Speaking at the function, the president urged the office of the IGG led by Beti Kamya to step up the fight against corruption as the population is already fed up with the corrupt officials.

“People are fed up with corruption; this is not a difficult job for serious and honest people. Your offices are infiltrated, start by cleaning it up and link with the public to collect vital information,” Museveni said.

“Be patient and connect with local people. Corruption is like AIDS, it attacks your defence system. CID doesn’t do its work, research people to not handle whistle blowers etc. Don’t frustrate them. The victims and their relatives are reliable allies in the fight against corruption. Link up with them,” he said.

Speaking in response, the new IGG pledged to offer motivational and inspirational leadership and said they will do the very best to ensure they deliver the mandate entrusted to them.

“We shall pay a lot of attention to prevention and not just running after cases,” she said.

The swearing-in ceremony for the IGG Beti Olive Namisango Kamya and her deputies Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria and Ann Twinomugisha Muhairwe was conducted by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Lucy Nakyobe.