The vice-president of Sudan’s ruling sovereign council has said politicians are to blame for Tuesday’s attempted coup.

“Politicians are the main cause behind coups because they have neglected the average citizen… and are more concerned fighting over how they can stay in power,” Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, popularly known as Hemeti, was quoted as saying by state media.

“This has created disenchantment among citizens,” he added.

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had said “remnants from the previous regime” linked to ousted President Omar al-Bashir were behind the failed coup.

Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi told the BBC that the military had stopped low-ranking officers from seizing power and that this was a sign of its commitment to the country’s transition.

She said that the coup plotters had taken control of important locations and suggested they’d come pretty close to announcing a coup.

She added that they had tried to get technicians at the national broadcaster to air their statement along with military music.

Gen Dagolo, who leads the Rapid Support Forces militia, is a former ally of Bashir,

His forces have been accused of atrocities in the western region of Darfur.

He has said that his forces had foiled several coup attempts since Bashir was ousted.

