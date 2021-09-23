President Museveni has ordered Police to immediately hand over all boda boda motorcycles impounded for violation of Covid guidelines back to the owners.

“Some many motorcycles at police stations were confiscated for violating curfew. However, as people of religion sometimes it is good to forgive. These young people have already been punished since they have not been earning after being impounded,” Museveni said.

According to the president, impounding the motorcycles and ensuring they don’t work is already a punishment, adding that having learnt lessons, the owners should be given back their boda bodas.

“I direct you release these motorcycles. I direct you release them. Let us have an amnesty for these boda boda people,” he said on Wednesday evening.

Despite on several occasions the president pardoning owners for motorcycles impounded for violating Covid guidelines, many have continued to violate the guidelines leading to their arrest.

For example, many boda bodas continue to move past the 6pm hour that president directed they should stop operations.

Many ride up to 10pm in the night whereas many others are seen carrying more than one passenger.

Whereas some of the motorcyclists have been issued with express penalty scheme tickets and paid the fines in banks before picking their boda bodas, many others remain at various police stations around the country as owners can’t afford the fines in order to be released.

On Wednesday, President Museveni he had been made aware of the plight of the motorcyclists by the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.