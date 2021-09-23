The Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Marion Mangeni has issued criminal summons against National Unity Platform (NUP) and Kawempe North MP Mohammad Ssegirinya for protesting against the presidential elections results in March,2021.

According to prosecution, Ssegirinya led a group of a number of people on March 22, to hold an unlawful demonstration against the Electoral Commission official presidential results.

Prosecution alleges that Ssegirinya held placards that demanded for the victory of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, an act that amounted to inciting violence.

Prosecution further alleges that Ssegirinya and others held this demonstration at Mini Price in Kampala.

Ssegirinya, who is also the MP of Kawempe North was expected at court on Tuesday for the case hearing, but he was a no show, prompting court to summon him.

Magistrate Mangeni adjourned the court proceedings until October 20,2021, a session where Ssegirinya will be expected to appear.

Ssegirinya is already facing six charges, including that of terrorism and murder in the Masaka High Court following allegations that he took part in killing three people in Masaka.

After spending almost two weeks in prison over the recent spate of murders in Masaka, Ssegirinya was this week on Tuesday granted bail by Court in Masaka with his Makindye West counterpart Allan Ssewanyana.