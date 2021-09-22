President Museveni has said secondary and primary schools will reopen in January next year after being closed for more than 90 days.

Addressing the country on the Covid situation on Wednesday evening, the president said by December, at least 4.8 million will have been vaccinated to allow schools resume in January.

“The 330,000 students aged 18 years and above in post-secondary institutions should be vaccinated as soon as possible and consequently, the rest of learning institutions will open in January 2022,”Museveni said.

The proponents of reopening schools have argued that since children are not so much affected by the virus, it is only wise for the institutions of learning to resume .

However, the president watered down the idea saying despite having a strong immune system, children might affect their teachers and parents, most of whom are of advanced age.

He insisted that reopening will only be done if a sizeable number of the population has been vaccinated.

“The children get infected but survive. They go home and infect parents or at school, teachers. Yes we are vaccinating teachers and school workers but the parents at home are not yet vaccinated. Are we going to kill all those people just because we can’t wait for two or three months yet solution of vaccine is around,” he questioned.

Tertiary institutions

The president however noted that tertiary institutions will reopen earlier than January 2022 but on condition that all teachers are vaccinated.

“I, now, direct that post-secondary institutions of learning to open with effect from November,1 2021 on condition that all teachers and non-teaching staff are vaccinated,” Museveni said.

The president however urged teachers and support staff to get vaccinated to enable the safe reopening of institutions of learning.