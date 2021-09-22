Members of Parliament on the parliamentary committee on Public Infrastructure have given kudos to the Uganda National Roads Authority for working tirelessly to see to it that the Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi road is completed on time.

The MPs are on a tour of the eastern and north-eastern regions as part of their

supervisory role in the infrastructure sector of the nation.

Led by David Karubanga, the chairperson of the committee, the 20 MPs from the received an update on the various road construction and upgrading programs that are being undertaken by UNRA.

At 97% completed, the location of the Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi road is in eastern part of Uganda and traverses the districts of Pallisa, Butebo, Kumi, Budaka and Kibuku. The road starts from Tirinyi on Iganga- Mbale highway via Pallisa Town Council, Oladot, Mukongoro trading centers and ends in Kumi.

Allen Kagina, the executive director of UNRA said the roads will socially and economically transform the region.

“It’s incredible the transformation this region has undergone with the completion of these two roads. The towns are now sprouting with trade and social services,” Kagina said.

Previously, heavy rains would lead to floods that would cut Pallisa off from other areas disrupting health, education and other vital services.

The construction of the road has ensured that no matter the downpour, Pallisa remains interconnected with other districts.

“Using your internal capacity, UNRA, you have supervised this project excellently. We need more national roads being supervised internally by UNRA,” said Karubanga

The Tirinyi- Pallisa- Kumi Road (67Km) project cost is Shs 274 billion is funded by Islamic Development Bank (62%) and government of Uganda (38%).

The Pallisa- Kamonkoli Road (44Km) project cost is Shs 205 billion and is funded by Islamic Development Bank (76.6%) and Government of Uganda (23.4%).

In what is now a standard in all UNRA projects, promotion of local capacity is being adhered to. With 574 Ugandans (96%) and 33 expatriates (6%), UNRA is being intentional in supporting the government effort to promote local construction capacity.

These local contractors are currently undergoing skills development and can participate in the national road development program.