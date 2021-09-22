A protest has taken place in the Namibian capital Windhoek against an agreement made with Germany after it apologised for a genocide in the southern African country in the early 20th Century.

Various political parties and traditional chiefs have dismissed Germany’s offer to pay $1bn in development aid, and say the deal was made without properly consulting the victims.

Some of the demonstrators stormed the parliamentary building:

WE WANT KATJAVIVI: Protesters against Germany's offer of N$18.4 billion as reperation for the Nama and Ovaherero genocide have jumped the gates of parliament gardens and stormed into Tintenpalast parliament building, demanding to see Speaker Peter Katjavivi. Video: Jemima Beukes pic.twitter.com/Vp8HnirlTp — Namibian Sun (@namibiansun) September 21, 2021

Between 1904 and 1908 German colonisers killed tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people as a punishment for taking part in an uprising.

In May the German government acknowledged that the killings amounted to a genocide and pledged $1bn in development aid.

The agreement was widely criticised in Namibia for failing to include reparations for the affected communities.

