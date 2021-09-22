Experts have said that with the new normal brought by Covid, companies need to start using digital platforms to recruit employees.

Speaking on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement under the theme “leveraging on digital solutions to transform human resource productivity in Uganda”, Tony Otoa, Chief Executive for Stanbic Business Incubator noted that it is high time businesses and companies adopted the use of digital platforms in most of their programs.

“Times have changed and it is high time we changed with times. The onset of the pandemic was a great opportunity that SMEs and companies should use digital platforms to recruit staff,”Otoa said.

“You need to have digital footprints everywhere and if not , you should outsource from experts like BrighterMonday to help you recruit employees.”

Otoa explained that businesses that have not digitized especially their human resource processes will find it hard to survive the shock and disruption caused by the pandemic that he said will never return to what it was before.

“Covid disrupted us but it has given us the opportunity to digitize. SMEs and other companies can easily adopt to the new technology by leveraging on digital solutions.”

BrighterMonday Uganda CEO Brian Ntambirweki explained that as part of the efforts to leverage of digital solutions, the company provides a platform for both employers and those seeking for jobs to benefit from their platform.

“We are aiming at digitizing and transform human resource productivity in Uganda because our research shows that companies face a lot of challenges while recruiting. They face problems like low quality pool of applicants, high cost of recruitment, limited time to go through recruitment process and high volume of applicants for the available positions,” he said.

Ntambirweki explained that BrighterMonday Uganda has developed products that enable employers to leverage technology and expertise to hire the right way using their platform.

“We provide access to a good volume of quality candidates, and our intuitive platform allows employers to easily sort and short list qualified candidates.”