Worker’s representatives in Parliament have asked government to fast track the process of reintroducing the long awaited NSSF bill to Parliament.

The legislators said the delay in re-tabling the bill will not only hinder savers from accessing part of their savings during this difficult time but it will compel them to table a private members bill to have the matter solved at the earliest.

The National Social Security Fund Bill 2019 is one of the bills that was affected by last week’s ruling by the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah to the effect that unfinished business in the 10th Parliament could not be carried forward to the 11th Parliament.

Yesterday the Worker’s representatives engaged the speaker in a closed door meeting to try to forge a way forward on the long awaited NSSF bill, but sources said the outcome of the meeting was negative as Oulanyah stuck to his earlier ruling.

At a press conference held at Parliament after the meeting, the workers’ representatives said they want government to speed up the process of re-tabling the bill in order to enable NSSF savers get part of their savings.

Failure to have the bill reintroduced in Parliament, MP Agnes Kunihira said, will leave them with no other option but to introduce a private members bill on the same.

The bill, which is still before the president, seeks to have savers who have clocked 45 years of age and have saved for more than 10 years’ access at least 20% of their savings.

President Museveni had earlier indicated that he will assent to the bill with amendments. He is yet to return the bill for reconsideration.