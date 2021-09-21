A 50 year old woman has been killed by her lover for allegedly infecting him with HIV.

The incident according to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, happened at Mende village in Wakiso district when Jonah Bwambale killed his lover whom he suspected of having infected him with the virus.

“He was heard by locals in the area saying he had been infected with HIV by his lover. On September, 18, he proceeded with his woman lover, Juliet Nassali to a nearby bar and the next day she was found dead with wounds on her head,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson said the deceased’s body was found dumped 150 metres away from her home and investigations led to the arrest of her lover, Bwambale after sniffer dogs indicated that the killers had entered his house.

“A search in his house led our team to recovery of blood stained clothes but also sandals belonging to Bwambale were also found at the scene.”

According to Enanga, comments by the locals and blood stained clothes found at his home link Bwambale to the murder but said that it is appalling for lovers to kill themselves over petty issues.

“We condemn such acts. What if he had not been infected by the deceased and had got it from somewhere else? People should learn that one can live with the virus for as many years as possible and that taking one’s life is not logical,” Enanga said.

Past incidents

In 2019, a women in Hoima District in western Uganda killed her boyfriend after she reportedly found him swallowing anti-retrial viral drugs (ARVs).

In the same year, a 27-year old man in Kibaale District strangled his girlfriend and later committed suicide on suspicion that she infected him with HIV/AIDs.