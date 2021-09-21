The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola, has promoted the team of athletes who represented the force in the just concluded Olympics games in Tokyo.

“The IGP in exercising delegated powers from the President, has promoted subordinate officers, who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to various ranks of Corporal to Inspector of Police,” Police said in a statement released on Monday.

Accordingly, Peruth Chemutai, who won gold was promoted from the rank of Police Constable to Inspector of Police whereas Assistant Inspector of Police Chelangat Mercyline is now promoted to Inspector of Police, Corporal Immaculate Chemutai is now a Sergeant whereas Constable Shida Renny is now a Corporal.

According to the Inspector General of Police, despite not winning medals during the Tokyo Olympics, Police applauds the entire team for raising the country and force’s flag high.

“The IGP continues to thank them for their historic win and achievements for the country and the Police Force as well. They are therefore being rewarded for the great success, pride and jubilation they brought to the institution and the country,” the statement noted.

The force noted that the letters appointing them will be handed over to them during the piping ceremony and in celebration of their achievement at police headquarters, soon.

Cheptegei still pending

Police however said IGP Ochola is fast tracking the promotion of Inspector of Police Joshua Cheptegei and his coach, Inspector of Police Benjamin Njia to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), with the Police Authority, which has the mandate of appointing and promoting gazetted officers.

Whereas the Inspector General of Police who heads the Police Council can promote officers from the lowest rank to that of Inspector of Police, it is the police Authority that clears the promotion of officers from the rank of Assistant Superintend of Police and above and consequently forward the name to the president for approval.