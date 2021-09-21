Songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has opened up about missing her son Keron Raphael Kabugho who died of Asthma at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, on July 20, 2014.

In a touching video posted on her Youtube channel show dubbed Sit Down With Yana, Kanyomozi reminisced about the memorable moments she had with her deceased son.

The video was posted on September 20, 2021 as the singer celebrated her late son’s birthday.

In the video, the singer revealed that September 20 and July 20 are two most difficult days for her every year, reason being the two mark when Keron was born and died respectively. Keron passed on when he was eleven years old.

“I keep wondering what he would be like, what he would look like, how tall he would be like” tearful Kanyomozi stated.

Despite the challenge of trying to come in terms with the reality, Juliana says she’s had a lot to be thankful for.

“In all of this, I think I have learnt to be thankful, to be more thankful more than anything else, to be more thankful for the gift of Keron, for the gift of just being a mother to him and what an amazing journey it was.”

Relating to a story one of her muslim friends once told her about how children who die are chosen among the people of Paradise, Kanyomozi narrates that this has comforted her a lot during the emotional times.

“Because for a longtime I kept saying to myself why did he (God) take him so early. So, today is his birthday. I am just sitting here, thinking about him. I always light up a candle for him, pray for him, think about him and think about the funny moments that we always had with him”

Few days ago, the ‘Kalibatanya’ hit crooner shared a video of candles with ‘See you again’ song by American artists Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, a tribute song to ‘Fast & Furious’ late actor Paul Walker, playing in the video.

This, she says wasn’t a coincidence since Walker who was one of Keron’s most favorite actors, died few months before her son’s demise.

“Surprisingly, Paul Walker died few months before Keron passed. So, it was such a coincidence and I still remember struggling to tell him that his favourite actor had passed’

She adds, “So, that song for me has connection because he really loved him. He used to watch ‘Fast&Furious’ everyday.”

Kanyomozi is now a mother of one after giving birth to her baby boy named Taj on May 12, 2020.

In one of her recent episodes, the singer who admitted struggling on several occasions to get pregnant revealed that becoming a mother again felt like the greatest gift in the world.

Despite her fans’ quest to know the father of Taj, Kanyomozi has until now decided to keep matters private.

“He is a very private person and does not like being in the limelight, that is why you have never seen him even though he has been in my life for the last seven years, yes, seven years,” Kanyomozi said of the mystery man.