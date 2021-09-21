There has been a shocking show of irony in the Uganda North America Association (UNAA) after a team that preached unity formed a break-way faction from the main Association.

This follows the Association’s elections in Cincinnati, Ohio on Labor Day Weekend, where a group identifying themselves as Team Unity were painfully defeated by the flag bearer of team action, Henrietta Wamala in the general elections.

The hotly contested elections saw the NRM-backed Henrieta Wamala defeat NUP’s Lydia Natolo.

Dissatisfied with the results, Natolo’s camp has accused Henrieta’s camp of fraud.

Natolo’s camp has decided to launch a new organization, the Association of Ugandan North Americas (AUA).

Wamala’s camp, however, accuses Natolo of forming a new organization with former UNAA president, Frank Musisi as their interim coordinator without using UNAA’s constitutional process.

In a statement released on Sunday, AUA said Mr Musisi would report to AUA’s strategic team which is believed to include Mr. Michael Mpima a Vice Presidential candidate in the Cincinnati elections, former UNAA Vice President, John Julius Muwulya, Lydia Natolo the outgoing and defeated UNAA Vice President amongst other team Unity members.

The Strategic team also recommended the following Directorates be established for effective implementation of the organization’s goals and objectives immediately.

They include, Service, Economic empowerment, Education/Sports, Career Development, Women and Children Programs, Youth Programs, Social and Cultural Outreach, Holistic Care, Human Rights, Investment, Philanthropy,” reads part of the statement issued by William Nyende, the AUA Communications Interim Director

Musisi was UNAA president between 2007 and 2009 before he lost another bid to Engineer Moses Wilson.

Frank Musisi, the ‘chaos magnet’?

After a 10-year sabbatical from UNAA politics, Musisi returned in 2019 to replace Dr. Daniel Kawuma when the latter was banned because of an alleged violation of the UNAA constitution.

In the 2019 Chicago elections, Musisi came in a distant third as Wamala emerged victorious with the then UNAA vice President Julius Muwulya as runner up.

Frank Musisi is also affiliated with UADA an organization that was formed after his election loss in Chicago in 2009.

UADA planned to organize its first Convention in 2010 in Boston but the Convention flopped and the Organization was never heard of again.

The leaders of AUA have their work cut out given the competitive convention market currently dominated by the Uganda government-funded UNAA and the privately funded UNAA Causes.

The liabilities of organizing a Convention currently run north of three billion Uganda Shillings for each annual Convention between UNAA and arch-nemesis UNAA Causes.

The bi-annual Buganda Bumu Convention (BBNAC) is the third-largest Convention in North America with many other regional Conventions like Banyakigezi, Twegaitte International, Toro, etc.