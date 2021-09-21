The Ministry of Education has withdrawn certificates for private schools asking all proprietors to register afresh ahead of the reopening of schools.

While addressing the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, George Mutekanga who is the Assistant Commissioner in charge of private schools and institutions at the Ministry of Education said that this exercise will help government to weed out schools that are no longer operational.

“We are trying to update our register, we are trying to weed out schools that are closed, schools that were grant funded, we are going to give them new certificates,” Mutekanga said.

Mutekanga said that the exercise is going to start with schools in Kampala, Wakiso and other parts of the central region before it spreads out to the whole country.

VIDEO | @Educ_SportsUg clarifies on registration of Private Schools "We are trying to update our register.Due to the fact that we are trying to have a modern integrated management system" George Mutekanga – Ass. Commissioner in charge of Private Schools and Institutions #EducUG pic.twitter.com/pOxSlx92XR — Uganda Media Centre (@UgandaMediaCent) September 20, 2021

“The most important feature is that the schools will receive a new certificate which will have security features,” Mutekanga added.

This development has however been contested bu the National Private Institutions Association, which said that government should be focusing on how to bail out schools that are being auctioned off by banks and not re-registering them.

The Education Ministry which had earlier pegged schools re-opening to vaccination of teachers and learners above 18 years of age also said that they have made progress in that regard, with at least 264,000 teachers vaccinated with their first dose, 96,000 teachers with both doses.

The ministry seeks to vaccinate at least 550,000 teachers before President Museveni announces on what next for the schools that have been under lockdown since June 18, 2021.