The Director of Public Prosecutions has preferred murder charges against businessman Francis Onebe after a decomposing body was recovered from the septic tank at their marital home.

Onebe in January reported to police about the disappearance of his wife Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio whom he said had been kidnapped by security.

However, earlier this month, a decomposing body was recovered from a septic tank in the couple’s marital home ion Munyonyo and a DNA test confirmed it belonged to the missing Asio.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, Charles Twiine said the state had preferred murder charges against Onebe and a security guard.

“Onebe Francis together with his home guard Bony who allegedly murdered Immaculate Asio Onebe have been charged of Murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act,” Twiine said.

On Tuesday morning, the duo was brought at the magistrates court from police custody.

Onebe’s arrest followed the arrest of the security guard who had been missing for a long time.

The security guard was arrest after he returned home and jumped into Onebe’s home and at police, he allegedly told detectives that Asio’s body had been thrown into the septic tank.

A search in the septic tank saw the discovery of the body and a DNA test confirmed it belonged to Asio who had been missing for almost nine months.