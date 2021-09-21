Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Deputy Secretary General Harold Kaija has called for investigations into the mysterious deaths of prominent and ‘critical’ religious leaders.

Speaking at the weekly FDC press brief at their offices in Najjanakumbi, Kaija said that all the prominent religious leaders that have died in the recent past have left messages showing that they were living in fear.

He said that this should not be taken lightly.

“Just when we had started to believe that the Archbishop Lwanga had died of cancer, his relatives are now coming out saying he sent them a message, saying that his life was in danger, the Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga also said it on the pulpit that they want to kill him, Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata used to say the same too, who is this ‘they’” Kaija said.

“We need to investigate on this ‘they’, who is killing our people? If we all fold our hands, we will all die.”

Kaija said that to the oppressed, it is now around four to zero and warned that if the trend is not checked, no one will be available to speak for them.

He said that there is also a growing fear in the country that even if someone dies of suicide, no one will believe it.

“I know people who can not even sleep in their houses, others change bed rooms every night, people are scared and a country cannot grow like this, we need answers.” Kaija said.

Kaija said that it is time for the public to stand up and start asking these questions.

Mourns Jonah Lwanga

The Archbishop Jonah Lwanga passed on in Athens on September 5, 2021, where according to reports, he was being treated of Cancer.

Kaija said that FDC mourns his death, because he is one of the few religious leaders who spoke for the vulnerable people.

“Lwanga was the real definition of a religious leader, he was not a fortune seeker, he kept a low profile, old car and did not even own a bank account. We have lost someone who is irreplaceable,” Kaija said.