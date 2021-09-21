Club Pilsner yesterday launched “Club Beat Coin” at their head office in Port Bell, Luzira.

The company said Beat Coin is designed to work as a medium of exchange for Pilsner drinkers. Drinkers will be able to redeem their beers by simply displaying this coin, which will be placed under the crown.

David Valencia, the NBL Managing Director said: “Club is all about being an enabler for people to be the best version of themselves without any hindrances. We need to evolve and that is why we have come up with Beat Coin for Club Pilsner. Club Pilsner has invested millions in this promotion which will be running for three months.”

He said Beat Coin is going to be the currency on the beer market in Uganda for the duration of the campaign.

How does it work?