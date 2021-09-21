Musician Joseph Mayanja commonly known as Jose Chameleone has revealed that there are a number of issues that have forced him to quit the National Unity Platform (NUP) including being treated unfairly in the party during the 2021 general elections.

At the weekend, Mayanja denounced NUP, a political party led by the former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

This was at a party which was organised by President Museveni’s brother Michael Nuwagira aka Toyota where the singer claimed he was still a member of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“I am still your family. I have never left NRM. If you doubt that, put up your cameras and record me. I am still NRM,” he said, adding that he had his own issues why he had crossed to NUP.

“I was a prodigal son,” he said

However, speaking to the NBS Uncut’s show in an interview, Mayanja explained that he was treated like trash in the last elections to the extent of struggling to run his campaigns for Kampala Lord Mayor with no support.

“My issues with the MP [Robert Kyagulanyi] are too long. A Ugandan who is conscious and fair is aware that I joined NUP so that we are able to fight for the rights and freedom of our people. So I decided to join Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to fight for people but what I went through during that time Ugandans should be aware of,” he said.

Mayanja explained that what hurts him most is that Kyagulanyi whom he regarded as a friend for many years could not even make time to meet him.

“When Hon Latif Ssebagala declined to contest for lord mayor, I was denied a party ticket. That thing hurt me a lot. Don‘t blame me, do you want me to go where I am not loved?” he queried.

Mayanja also rubbished allegations that the Ranger Rover car given to him by Toyota is what made him to denounce NUP.

He said that the car is a blessing, he embraces it and appreciates it and for him what matters is the bond he has with the person who gifted it to him and that it has nothing to do with politics.

Chameleone had recently met Gen Salim Saleh, Museveni’s brother, a move that attracted criticism from Kyagulanyi.