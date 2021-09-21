Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda has announced that they have prepared “exciting offers” for Africell customers who would wish to join their network.

Earlier this month, Africell announced it will be exiting the Ugandan market next month after seven years of existence.

In a statement released on Monday, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Uganda Amit Kapur said they have prepared Africell customers will not only have a chance to get a number close to their preferred number range – based on availability but they will also get 50% bonus data on all weekly and monthly bundles purchased until November , 15.

“For continuity and a seamless transition, we are welcoming former Africell customers with exciting offers. The former Africell customers will be connected onto the quality services offered by Airtel Uganda across the country guaranteeing them wide coverage, high speed internet, 3G/4G network, affordable Airtel Money services, affordable packages, roaming and international services as well as all value added services,” Kapur said.

“We have tailor-made offers for corporate businesses/SMEs who have been provided with a dedicated line that they can call to discuss their business needs with our team of account managers who will provide all the necessary guidance and support to ease them on-boarding process.”

According to the company, existing Airtel customers who switch their Africell data simcards to their network will qualify to have their data doubled for the next three months.

Despite having over 3million subscribers, Africell which had seven years ago taken over the Orange stake announced this month it would be leaving Uganda.

“Africell UG will stop services on October 7, 2021 . The decision is being made in the long term interest of the Ugandan telecom sector,” the company announced to its employees.

“We believe that the opportunity to achieve this impact is increasingly limited. We have therefore taken the difficult decision to permanently end Africell UG’s operations in Uganda.”