The French ambassador to Uganda, Aniambossou Jules Armand has emphasised France’s commitment to peace and stability in Africa.

Armand said this should not be seen as fighting for territorial power or commercial gains but simply to contain and neutralise extremist forces in order to establish conditions necessary to achieve peace and stability.

He made the remarks at the Peace support Operation and Training Centre Singo (PSO-TC) in Nakaseke district while closing the training session of the French Detachment Instructional Training Team where they have been involved in the pre-mission training of the Uganda Battle Group XXXIV.

He stressed the need to train the Somalia National Army (SNA) to gain capacity so that they can take on the security of their country.

“We don’t know when AMISOM is to end its mission in Somalia but as of recently, President Museveni said that time is approaching when the Somalis will have take on the fight on their own,” said Armand.

Brig Gen Bonny Wolimbwa, the Commandant PSO- TC Singo thanked the French training team for their dedication, professionalism exhibited in training that has enabled UPDF to improve its capabilities and efficiency.

“It is now your duty to always remember what the French Training team has shared with you in order to register successes in the mission area,” said Wolimbwa.

The French military team has been mentoring UPDF instructors based at PSO- TC Singo since July 2021 in combat operations, counter terrorism and use of support weapons.