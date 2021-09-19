It was all bliss and pomp as NBS TV news anchor, show host and senior investigative journalist, Canary Mugume, tied the knot with his fiancée Fiona Nagirinya, also known as Sasha Ferguson.

The couple exchanged their vows in a scientific ceremony presided over by Pastor Robert Kayanja of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral.

For the close family and friends that attended the wedding, it was a moment to behold as Mugume and Nagirinya, who have dated for almost a decade got hitched.

Pastor Kayanja tasked the couple to put God first in whatever they do.

“Ensure that God is always number one in everything you do,” Pastor Kayanja said.

The couple later hosted their guests at a reception held at Speke Resort Munyonyo at another glamourous ceremony.

The function was also attended by the couple’s friends and relatives on top of workmates.

Canary, as he is commonly known later posted a photo on his Twitter and he said, “Married my Best Friend. Mr and Mrs Mugume. She’s so beautiful.”

Several congratulatory messages have since Saturday morning been pouring in on social media and on Twitter, “Canary” has trended number one in Uganda.