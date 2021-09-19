The judiciary has committed to ensure that court clerks are placed in their rightful salary scale under public service.

This promise was made at the judiciary headquarters by the permanent secretary to judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, during a meeting held with representatives of clerks.

The meeting was at the request of the clerks’ leaders who wanted to voice out their concerns to the judiciary’s administration.

Bigirimana observed that there was need to streamline the salary scale of the clerks which will enhance their salary.

Although the minimum requirement for the position of a clerk is a diploma in law, court clerks are currently recruited under U7 salary scale instead of U5 as provided for in the public service standing orders.

The acting commissioner human resource, Apophia Tumwine, clarified that her office was working hard to ensure that the anomaly is resolved.

Explaining how the anomaly came about, Tumwine said court clerks used to be certificate holders, but when the minimum requirements changed, their salary scale was never changed.

The other concerns raised by the clerks were postings and transfers vis-à-vis career growth, corruption, staff victimisation, sexual harassment, and performance.

On the issue of meagre salaries that do not match the current cost of living, Bigirimana disclosed that the judiciary top management recently resolved to increase the monthly allowance of non-judicial officers with effect from October, 2021.