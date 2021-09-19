The football season kicked off to a rather interesting start. And as always, Guinness, the ultimate match day companion, is going all out to ensure the new football season is bigger and more enjoyable for the Ugandan football lovers.

On Saturday, Guinness rolled out a month-long campaign dubbed; ‘The Guinness Match Day Magic activations.’ The campaign will see Guinness lovers win Guinness companion prizes to set the mood for the match day fun.

The Guinness Match Day Magic activations kicked off with simultaneous exciting engagements at Capital Shoppers supermarkets in Nakawa and Ntinda on Saturday.

The activations saw customers at the two shopping centres take part by buying the six-bottle Guinness pack, and automatically winning themselves branded Guinness apparel like jerseys, hoodies, shades, and footballs among others.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Guinness Brand Manager, urged all football and Guinness lovers to take part in the activations by purchasing the Guinness six-pack and in return add something extra to their match day.

“Guinness is at the heart of football, and football is at the heart of Africa, there is no ultimate pride like the one we have in being able to bring the magic to your sitting room. And even when fans cannot go out and watch the match from their favorite spots, Guinness is re-echoing the fact that it is still the best match-day companion, by rewarding the Guinness consumers and make their match-days a lot more fun,” Elizbeth added.

The Guinness Match Day Magic activations will take place every Saturday from 10am to 4pm, at Capital Shoppers supermarkets in Ntinda and Nakawa.