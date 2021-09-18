Members of Parliament with a legal background have faulted the leader of government business (Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja) for failing to bring a motion to save and reinstate the business of the 10th Parliament, which was nullified by the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah this week.

They called for government to think if moving a motion that will see the suspension of rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, to pave pave way for the reinstatement of the old business in the House.

On Thursday Oulanyah ruled that the 11th Parliament will not handle any of the saved business of the 10th Parliament arguing that the said business is null and void.

He said the deadline for the reintroduction of the said business had elapsed.

The ruling, which has affected many pending bills, has generated a serious debate amongst legislators and members of the public.

The now trashed business was supposed to be reinstated through a government motion during the second sitting of the 11th Parliament.

Some MPs said the Committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges should also consider amending some of the rules to ensure automatic movement of the saved business to the new Parliament.