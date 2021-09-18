The ruling NRM party has started ideological orientation lectures for its staff and members living within the country and those in the diaspora.

The weekly lectures dubbed ‘The NRM Ideological Clinics’ started this week at the party headquarters in Kampala.

“Many of us entered the ‘bus’, started moving and even taking up key positions and influencing decisions at various levels yet with limited understanding and appreciation of the party’s ideological grounding. Therefore, this is the reason why the Secretary General has sanctioned these clinics in order to bring on board all cadres on the same ideological level,” said the NRM deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja Nsereko.

He said the lectures would help see an interaction between the NRM young Turks and the historicals who have lived to witness the party’s transformation and evolution throughout the years.

The lecturers are scheduled to happen every Thursday between 4-6pm at the party headquarters.

The sessions, which are also aired live on the party’s social media platforms, shall also feature various guests in government and from the academia.

The support for the ruling NRM party has throughout the years continued to go down , especially in the central region and urban centres.

In the just concluded January 14 general election, NRM party’s presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni’s performance in Buganda was being dismal as he and party bigwigs including the Vice President and many other cabinet ministers were trounced, never to come back.

NRM party received a paltry 35% in the central region occupied by Buganda, whereas National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi got 62.01% in results that many said were a message being sent out to those in charge.

The NRM also got only 31 out of the 105 parliamentary seats and nine district chairpersons in Buganda.

The ruling party has however started efforts to reclaim its lost glory especially in Buganda where in the past they boasted of having much support.

According to the party officials, the ideological orientation program is one of the efforts the NRM has started to reclaim the lost glory.