Multichoice Uganda has showcased to the media, its viewers recent and upcoming content, new innovations and channels, as well as its investment in the local content space in Uganda.

Through a thrilling online showcase event held under the theme At home, anywhere in Africa. Local stories, worldwide appeal. Multichoice Uganda revealed that over the past year, it has furthered its agenda to amplify and tell the African story across the continent and beyond as well as featured the plans the Pay TV service provider has for the next six months.

While speaking to the viewers of the showcase event, the Managing Director MultiChoice Uganda Hassan Saleh highlighted some of the previous achievements MultiChoice Uganda set out accomplish.

They include launching a channel specifically created to promote and showcase locally created, written, directed and produced Ugandan and East African feature movies and series.

“During our last showcase, we promised you that we would launch a home-grown movie channel that speaks into the East African market. I am glad to inform you that we, in July, launched Maisha Magic Movies. This channel unlike any that we have seen in the region is dedicated to tell the African story in the form of feature films. I wish to extend thanks to our partners and everyone who is creating the exciting content we are delivering to our customers through this channel,” Saleh said.

Colin Asiimwe, the head of Marketing said that with the football season is in full gear, customers of DStv and GOtv will have a wide range of leagues from Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, not forgetting Europa and FA Cup, which are exclusive to MultiChoice Uganda.

Patricia Kiconco, the head of Operations Customer Experience during the showcase responded to some of the customer queries and questions arising, around signal quality, payments and reconnection, content among other things.

“For a quality signal, we encourage you to get connected by an accredited installer for DStv and for GOtv, follow the instructions on how to setup, or download the MyGOtv and MyDStv apps on a smartphone or tablets to view uninterrupted over the internet,” she said.

Unlike the previous showcase events, this particular showcase delivered performances from Uganda’s budding artist, Kohen Jaycee whose hit tune Not Letting Go’s video was directed by MTF Aluma Aaron J Tamale and Casey Lugada, together with the gifted songwriter and a soulful performer Kenneth Mugabi.

Kenneth Mugabi commonly known for his rich unique voice and his ability to deliver beautiful afro-soul music also shared nuggets on the role music plays in film, seeing as quite a number of his music is used in the Sanyu series that airs on Pearl Magic Prime.

Mugabi said: “Music is indeed vital in film and as such film producers need to embrace the art of using the right music since it is what usually evokes emotion in the viewers. The importance of music in film is vital and it is as such that film makers are encouraged to improve on their films especially music selection.”

As per this month, MultiChoice Uganda has increased on its local content offering with exciting TV shows like Chapterz, increased participation on Africa wide channels like HoneyTV and introduced channels tailored to suite the East African market like Maisha Magic Movies, a channel dedicated to shows movies curated for the East African market. This follows the trail blazing success of shows like Sanyu and Prestige on Pearl Magic Prime, and the further growth of the content offered on Pearl Magic.