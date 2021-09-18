The Vice President, Jessica Alupo has described the Stanbic National Schools Championship as an impressive event that complements the government efforts of creating jobs for the youth and supporting economic growth.

She made the remarks at the 6th edition of the Stanbic National Schools Championship (NSC) that came to a thrilling climax at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Alupo explained that schools are incubators of future leaders and that teachers, parents should support students to take part in co-curricular activities that can help in growing the country outside the boardroom.

“What you are doing is empowering job creators of tomorrow…and the government is ready to support you,” she noted.

More than a dozen projects drawn from all regions of Uganda faced off in a gruelling final that followed several months of a competitive process which attracted the participation of over 60, 000 students representing over 100 schools in over 100 districts of Uganda.

Eight schools made it to the finals and Kyebambe Girls’ Secondary School emerged overall winners in the “Start-up Biz challenge” with their “Black Soldier Fly Larvae” business proposal.

They took home a solar system worth Shs15million for their school, their teacher/patron took home Shs1.5million and each student on their organic animal feeds project dubbed ‘Black Soldier Fly Larvae’ won a brand-new laptop.

Busoga High School from Eastern Uganda were first runners up after pitching an organic pesticide project.

The school was rewarded with prizes worth Shs 10million, a smart mobile phone for each student on the team worth Shs 1million, an Airtel 4G Mi-Fi and a cash prize of Shs1million for the patron teacher.

The Stanbic Bank Uganda chief executive, Anne Juuko said, with the Covid-19 pandemic still looming and schools being closed, skilling is key.

“We continue to support young people by creating interventions like the Stanbic National Schools Championships that aims at equipping students with life skills, financial literacy, business and enterprise skills in a bid to nurture entrepreneurship and creativity,” she said