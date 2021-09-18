The Minister of State for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa has threatened to ban fishing activity on lakes and other water bodies by December if fishermen continue to engage in illegal fishing activities.

Adoa insisted that illegal fishing techniques have led to the drastic decline of fish like Nile Perch, especially in Lake Victoria, which has affected the country’s forex earnings.

“During the period November 2015 to February 2017, there was a sharp increase in fishing illegalities leading to decline in fish catches. However there was noted increase in 2017 following deployment of the FPU,”she said.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Adoa said there is increased demand for fish especially nile perch and its products internationally.

Domestically,she said, the demand for tilapia has also increasing while silver fish is needed in the production of animal feeds.

Despite the efforts to clear the lakes of illegal fishing by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces(UPDF), Adoa said the volume of the available fish is still far less and cannot meet domestic and international demand.

Due to the calamities witnessed in 2020 notably the Covid-19 pandemic and floods in some areas, there was a decline in the quantity of fish processed by fish factories. The decline could lead to a closure of some factories.