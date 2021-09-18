He that is without sin cast a stone at her.

Men cheat. Women cheat. The only problem and difference is getting caught. And not just by your partner but the whole world.

When the world gets to know about the most private of things, they are entitled to think whatever they want. It is very sad when people get to judge you by the things you said or did at the worst time ever.

When a human being is horny, there is so much that goes on that he may never explain. When nothing is hard, and all the floors are dry, people think differently.

But when you decide that you are going to step out of your official relationship, be smart enough to protect your partner.

The person that you choose to have that extra relationship with is the most important thing. There must be an MOU in place, and it has to be understood.

Put rules in place and be sure that those rules will be followed no matter how deep you fall for each other.

Truth is, no one wants to lose their marriage and start a whole other life with a side piece no matter how deep and hard they fall. So if you are to sin, sin smart.

I know how hard it is to delete certain messages. It doesn’t matter how hard they turn you on or how sweet they are. Those messages have to disappear.

Let the messages live in your heart. In fact, you have to make sure that you have apps that support your sin in this age and era. Set a timer, and the messages will sort themselves out.

We are all broken in one way or another. We all need to feel things from the outside so as to live a happy life, but while at it, please do not hurt your person.

Choose your partner in crime very carefully. If they have nothing to lose or are willing to sacrifice what they have, they will drag you in the mud with them, and innocent people will be hurt in the process.

If you can’t control your horn, be smart about how you help yourself.

Till next time, delete the evidence.