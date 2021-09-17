Sanyuka TV, in partnership with Proline Football Club and True North Consult, have launched a campaign to improve the welfare of Uganda’s struggling football legends dubbed, “Ojjukira Legendi Wo?”

Having managed to position itself as the leading sports TV station in the land with the broadcast of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Euro 2020 Championships, Pearl of Africa Rally, and the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket, recognition of legends was inevitable.

Speaking at the press launch held at the Next Media Park’s Next Conference Centre, Proline Football Club Director, Mujib Kasule said the most important goal is to generate the much-needed debate about the dire situation of the people who spent the productive years of their lives entertaining us but ended up in poor situations after they stopped playing.

“We hope that we can find solutions to this without pointing fingers at anyone,” Kasule added.

Joseph Kigozi, the Chief Strategy Officer of Next Media said Sanyuka TV could not be bystanders on a campaign such as this.

“Legends create history, they shape generations, inspire them to a greater heights, and the moments they create last forever. It is partly for this reason that we at Sanyuka TV have joined this campaign – to appreciate and support those that continue to make our business a reality,” Kigozi said.

Jackson Mayanja, the Chairman of the Uganda Football Legends, said it is a case of better late than never.

“It is good to know that there are people who still think about us and are willing to help our people – it is never too late to help a football legend,” Mayanja said at the launch.

The “Omanyi Legendi Wo?” campaign is set to culminate in a legends’ football match on the 9th of October, 2021, with proceeds from the campaign going to the legends most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Present at the campaign’s launch event were Uganda Cranes legends Sam Ssimbwa and George Ssimwogerere.