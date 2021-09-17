Ecobank Uganda, a subsidiary of the leading pan-African Banking Group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, (‘ETI’), and parent company of the Ecobank Group, has appointed Grace Muliisa as the managing director of Ecobank Uganda.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ecobank Uganda, Kin Kariisa.

Kariisa said Muliisa is a studious professional with over 20 years experience in the banking sector, across Africa and Asia.

“She is a seasoned leader with a track record of championing change, driving strategy, and building a high-performance culture. She brings a wealth of experience in retail and commercial banking, credit and operational risk management, Business Banking and Digital transformation among others,” he said.

Kariisa said Muliisa is not new in the Ugandan banking sector having served at executive management levels of some of the leading banks in Uganda.

“She comes to Ecobank with extensive diverse banking experience that spans over 20 years acquired both within Africa and beyond. On behalf of the board of directors of Ecobank Uganda, management and staff, I congratulate Ms. Muliisa on her appointment,”Kariisa said.

Muliisa holds a bachelor’s degree from Makerere University, Uganda and is currently pursuing a CMBA from Bangor Business School. She has also completed several courses in leadership and management with INSEAD Business School in Singapore.

She takes over from Annette Wabunoha Kihuguru (FUIB Hons.), who after more than 30 years of a distinguished banking career of which the last 8 have been in service at Ecobank Uganda- first as the Executive Director and most recently as Acting Managing Director, retired.