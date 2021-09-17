MTN Uganda has rolled out its reforestation project to Enjeva CFR in Arua where 50 hectares of forest cover have been restored as the company continues to deepen its roots in Uganda ahead of its anticipated listing on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) that will see Ugandans own 20% of MTN’s shares.

Kagombe CFR in Kibaale district is the fourth CFR to be supported by MTN under its “Uganda is Home” campaign that symbolises MTN’s deepening of its roots in Uganda, a country that has been home to the company since 1998.

The campaign is a precursor to MTN Uganda’s listing of 20% of its shares on the Uganda Stock Exchange, an opportunity for Ugandans to own a part of the company.

The Kibaale reforestation activity follows successful reforestation executions in Enjeva CFR in Arua and Jubiya CFR in Masaka where MTN restored 50 hectares of forest cover in each of the two CFRs. \

The project was successfully launched at the Entebbe-based Kyewaga CFR last month where 20 hectares of forest cover was restored by MTN.

The MTN reforestation project that is being undertaken in partnership with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) is but one of the many Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that the company has undertaken over the years to strengthen its relationship with a country that it calls home.

The Kagombe CFR restoration project in Kibaale was launched by Nicholas Beijuka, the MTN Uganda General Manager, Capital Projects and Andrew K. Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom who represented the Omukama of Bunyoro, as the chief guest of the reforestation ceremony.

Beijuka said MTN Uganda has over the years established its roots in Uganda and that the reforestation project was purely a symbolism of MTN further deepening its roots in a country.

“We look forward to having Ugandans take part ownership of MTN Uganda once it lists part of its shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange. That will indeed make Uganda a permanent home to MTN and it shall further strengthen the bond between Ugandans and the company that they love so much,” Beijuka said.

Byakutaga said that MTN has been and still remains a steadfast partner to the Kingdom.

“On behalf of the Omukama of Bunyoro, I thank MTN for the tremendous work they have done not just Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom but across the country. MTN is a true definition of a corporate citizen and indeed worthy of calling Uganda its home,”

Byakutaga said.

Byakutaga noted that MTN has over the years generously supported the Kingdom’s functions, including the Empango celebrations as well as supporting health and education facilities in Bunyoro.

In 2019, MTN contributed Shs 20 million towards the Empango celebrations in Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

“We are indeed honoured that after all the support you have given us, you have still come back to help us preserve the beautiful land of Bunyoro by restoring 50 hectares of our depleted forest cover. I can’t thank MTN enough for this kind and highly meaningful gesture,” Byakutaga said.