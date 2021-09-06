Politicians from various shades have hailed the late Archbishop Jonah Lwanga, the head of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, as a man of courage and conviction.

Lwanga died on September 5 at the age of 76. The cause of his death is unknown as the details are still scanty.

Opposition doyen, Dr. Kizza Besigye described Lwanga as a great moral voice and leader of all times.

According to Besigye, Lwanga had the courage, confidence and moral activism which was very beneficial for the growth and the development of a nation like Uganda, adding that the country has lost a great man.

The government chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa described the deceased as someone who was faithful in his calling, serving the Lord’s sheep with total devotion.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago in his message said the deceased lived a rewarding and exemplary life.

“He stood firm on matters on social justice and equity,” Lukwago said.

Lwanga was born in 1945, just a year before the religion was officially recognised by the government despite having been established in the early 1900s.

Lwanga studied at the Ecclesiastical School of Crete between 1964 and 1968 before attaining a degree in Theology and Philosophy from the University of Athens.

Between 1979−1981 he served as a Secretary of the Orthodox Mission in Uganda and in May 1981, he was ordained a Deacon before becoming a priest a year later.

On 12 May 1997 he was elected by the Holy Synod as Metropolitan of Kampala and Uganda.