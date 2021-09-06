Police have said some of the suspects arrested recently over the gruesome murders in Masaka sub-region have implicated MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana of planning the terrorism acts.

The Criminal Investigations Division last week summoned the two opposition legislators to record statements today at Masaka police over the spate of murders in which 28 people have been killed in the past one month.

However, addressing journalists during the weekly press briefing, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the MPs were summoned after some of the suspects implicated them to planning the murders in meetings held in Ndeeba, a Kampala suburb.

“The suspects indicated to us how they were promised wealth and this was under the command of the two politicians. We are going to record statements from the two MPs who are behind the murders,”Enanga said.

“The statements from suspects indicate that in a meeting at Ndeeba, they were recruited and all was done under the command of the two politicians. We want explanation from them.”

Last week, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi linked the murders to terrorist activities aimed at causing tension and fear among the public.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the police spokesperson made similar comments about the people behind the gruesome murders.

“The two politicians held meetings to plan the murders in order to create animosity among the public,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson however noted that 23 suspects have been arrested, 11 of whom have already appeared in courts of law, whereas the others are pending court.

According to Enanga, security is also monitoring reports of leaflets thrown in various parts of the country including Mityana and Wakiso among others.

“We are investigating threats in form of leaflets thrown in some parts of the country promising to attack LC one leaders, NRM chairpersons and prominent businessmen in these areas. We take the threats serious though some of them are unfounded,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson however urged locals to always be vigilant so that they can alert security or defend themselves in case of any attack by panga wielding assailants.

Speaking about the murders in greater Masaka region, security said the situation has calmed down since the heavy deployment in the area.

Last week, President Museveni warned that the game was over for whoever was behind the murders .

“There are people who miscalculate and think they can disrupt Uganda but it is self-deception. No force can defeat us. They are finished now. The only thing they can do is endangering themselves and those they are misleading people. These people are attacking old people in Masaka by attacking them at night and think it is a strategy! You are finished now,” he said.

This is the second time such murders where victims are targeted by assailants using machetes to kill.

However, on several occasions, many people have said many questions have remained unanswered since the 2018 incidents.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said whereas there is propaganda surrounding the murders orchestrated by politicians, security will not be derailed.

“There is usually a lot of propaganda because of forces trying to counter each other and parties trying to promote propaganda. What we go by is evidence on file,”Enanga said.

He insisted that those implicating security in organising the murders should prove it beyond rhetoric.

Asked about the motive behind the the murders, Enanga insisted said the suspects were promised money.

“The promise of money and wealth is also another motivating factor. We shall look at all evidence including analysis of their(MPs) phones to see whether they were at the scene. Our investigations these days target individuals being implicated unlike in the past we arrested many people.”

“We are these days thorough in doing our work. We go after people who are implicated. The political motivation will be determined but they were targeting the elderly who were not sharing views in greater Masaka region. We have not yet proved the case against them and we shall look at what they(MPs) say.”

Politicians react

Over the weekend, National Unity Platform(NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine said security is planning to link him and the party to the killings in Masaka but warned the plan would fail.

“Anyone can predict where this is going, and what their grand objective is. What I can say without contradiction is that this new attempt will fail, like all those before. Our people just need to be vigilant and remain alert,” Kyagulanyi said in a tweet.

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, too didn’t spare police over the summons to the opposition MPs.

“Instead of pursuing the savages who are ravaging my home area, they(Police) are looking for scapegoats . These are symptoms of a failed state,” he tweeted.