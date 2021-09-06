The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze has confirmed Dr. Peter Beine as the Executive Director of the National Animal Genetics Resources Centre and DataBank (NAGRC&DB).

Beine has been serving in an acting capacity in the past one year following the interdiction of Dr. Charles Lagu over alleged corruption.

This website has also learnt that Beine’s appointment followed his recommendation by the NAGRC board of directors and advice from the Attorney General.

He has previously served as the Assistant Commissioner for Agricultural Planning and Development at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Beine is a doctoral graduate of the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom with a PhD in Agricultural Economics with a focus on agricultural production and productivity economics but also holds a Master’s Degree in Agriculture from the University of Pretoria in South Africa and a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from Makerere University.

NAGRC

National Animal Genetics Resources Centre and Data Bank, (NAGRC&DB) is a body corporate under the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries whose mandate is to take a leading role in establishing a comprehensive national animal breeding programme.

In May last year, the then NAGRC Executive Director, Dr Charles Lagu was interdicted after being charged in court in relation to corruption and abuse of office.

By the time of his interdiction, much of the land for government ranches had been invaded by encroachers.

For example, encroachers took over 15 square miles of government land in Ruhengyere, Nshaara and Sanga ranches in Kiruhura District.

However, earlier this year, some of the charges against Dr.Lagu were dropped by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo.