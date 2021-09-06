The National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, has said although it is still unclear how the situation in Guinea will end, it is very important for the dictators to pick a lesson from some of these countries because things can change anytime.

The fate of Guinea’s President Alpha Condé remains unclear after an unverified video showed him in the hands of soldiers, who said they had staged a coup following hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in the capital, Conakry.

Guinea’s Defence ministry however said on Sunday in an official press release that “the Presidential Guard, supported by the defense and security forces, contained the threat and pushed back the group of insurgents.”

Rubongoya said Conde was reaping the fruits of the divisive seeds he had sown.

“The people of Guinea took to the streets to protest against the illegal amendments. Dozens of Guineans were killed by security forces in the violent protests. Later, two opposition leaders were sentenced each to one year in jail for leading the protests,”

Rubongoya said Conde declared himself duly elected with 59.5% of the vote prompting the opposition leaders to go to the country’s Constitutional Court challenging Conde’s alleged victory, citing very many irregularities.

Rubongoya questioned whether dictators from various countries watch what happens around the world to understand that power belongs to the citizens.

“Unfortunately, no dictator ever learns from the fate of those before him. Each one of them always assumes they are very wise until it is too late. Unfortunately, it is the nations which often become victims of their indecency, decadence and intransigence,” he said.