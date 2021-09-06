The UPDF has announced the arrest of four other people in connection with the suspected suicide bomber who targeted mourners at the burial of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech.

Last week, one person, identified as Abdul Katumba, alias Ben was arrested at Atimi Kica Hotel in Pader town and according to security; he was targeting mourners at the burial of the former UPDF commander in Somalia.

Operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence said the suspect was found with a suicide vest and other materials for assembling an improvised explosive device (IED).

Addressing journalists on Monday, deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu said over the weekend, they made a raid and arrested four more suspects.

“The first suspect, Abdul Katumba was working with other people whom we suspect wanted to disrupt the burial. We arrested four other accomplices to Katumba,”Kakurungu said.

He noted that the arrest of the four suspects followed the earlier operation in which Katumba was arrested, adding that they suspect the five people to be members of an ADF slipper cell in Uganda.

“They are helping security to put together details of the mission they wanted to carry out.”

However, Kakurungu said he could not divulge details including names of the four suspects.

The deputy UPDF spokesperson warned that the terror threat from ADF is still around and asked members of the public to be vigilant.

“We have always nipped in the bud, any attack on the country by the terrorists.”